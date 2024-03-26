The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,351,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,603 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 4.7% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $87,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.63. 1,981,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,184. The stock has a market cap of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7519 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TD shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.