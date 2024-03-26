TokenFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $222.86 Million (TOKEN)

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One TokenFi token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenFi has traded 270.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TokenFi has a total market cap of $222.86 million and $160.26 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TokenFi’s genesis date was October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. TokenFi’s official website is tokenfi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.17956808 USD and is up 33.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $125,839,332.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

