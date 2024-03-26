Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.85. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$7.36 and a 1 year high of C$10.61. The company has a market cap of C$404.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of C$213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.00 million. Research analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post 1.7298658 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Total Energy Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen bought 8,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$87,361.00. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Total Energy Services

About Total Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.