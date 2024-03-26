VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 2.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,423,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,383,602. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

