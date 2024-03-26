VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Stake Trimmed by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFXF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $18.07.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

