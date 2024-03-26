Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Boosted by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.4% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.92. The company had a trading volume of 579,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,073. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

