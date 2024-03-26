Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lowered by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,059,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,480. The business has a 50 day moving average of $460.58 and a 200 day moving average of $428.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $361.68 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

