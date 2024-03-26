Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Shares Down 3.8%

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 8,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 505% from the average daily volume of 1,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Victrex Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.

About Victrex

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.