Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 112,175 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 83,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Vulcan Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$19.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 173.87 and a current ratio of 67.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester/Springdale project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland, as well as mineral licenses covering a portion of the Bay St.

