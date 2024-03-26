Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Trading Up 2.4%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €17.84 ($19.39) and last traded at €17.82 ($19.37). Approximately 37,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.40 ($18.91).

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann, and Enar brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products; light towers; generators; pumps; and heaters.

