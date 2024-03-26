WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Down 2.8%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €37.50 ($40.76) and last traded at €38.30 ($41.63). Approximately 4,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.40 ($42.83).

WashTec Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.42. The stock has a market cap of $512.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

About WashTec

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

