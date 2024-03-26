Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WTE opened at C$26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.12. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of C$22.73 and a 52-week high of C$33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.09.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTE shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.