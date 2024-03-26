Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 3.9% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after buying an additional 1,473,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after buying an additional 1,380,215 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH remained flat at $58.06 during trading on Tuesday. 2,402,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

