Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 75,337 shares during the period. Finally, Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.47. 7,603,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.