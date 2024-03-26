Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,473. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $196.14 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

