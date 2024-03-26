Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.7% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,877. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1496 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

