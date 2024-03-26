Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.25. The stock had a trading volume of 634,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,810. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.90 and a 12 month high of $185.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

