Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 15.0% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $43,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock remained flat at $49.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

