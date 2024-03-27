13,299 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 95.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 603.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KOCT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. 7,229 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.