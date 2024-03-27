1,490 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

MPC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,968. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $203.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

