19,097 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Cincinnati Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $123.29. 807,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $106.72. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $123.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.