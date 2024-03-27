1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Trading Down 0.4%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $11.15. 846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

1st Capital Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

Get 1st Capital Bancorp alerts:

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.