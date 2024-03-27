2,402 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Elevance Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $21,305,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.90. 685,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.45. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.18. The company has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.