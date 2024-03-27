25,000 Shares in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Acquired by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 679.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARIS traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,992. The company has a market capitalization of $812.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

