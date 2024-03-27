28,032 Shares in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Bought by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CGGO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.