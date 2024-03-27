3,956 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $834,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

DFAT stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.