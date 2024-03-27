5,035 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.33. 1,149,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,451. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.91. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Automatic Data Processing
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.