55,895 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Acquired by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,273,000 after buying an additional 2,562,005 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,944,000 after purchasing an additional 935,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after purchasing an additional 670,673 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.61. 1,083,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,514. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

