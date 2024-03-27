70,792 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Acquired by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,000. RLI makes up approximately 2.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.16% of RLI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in RLI by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in RLI by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $148.48. 105,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,269. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.63 and its 200-day moving average is $138.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.