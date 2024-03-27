8,378 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EOG traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,020. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $136.79. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.