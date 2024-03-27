A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,760 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MP Materials by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 3,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in MP Materials by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in MP Materials by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in MP Materials by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. 2,701,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,494. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 111.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.44.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

MP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

