A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,910,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $1,331,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 249,017 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 183,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $255,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,110 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. 27,988,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,352,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

