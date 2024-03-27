Accel Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.6% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $203.10. 5,888,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,610,333. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $203.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

