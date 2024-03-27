Accel Wealth Management Purchases 152 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.5% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,916,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,189. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.57.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.