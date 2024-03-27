Accel Wealth Management Purchases 1,986 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 2.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VDE stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.31. 453,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $105.51 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.59.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

