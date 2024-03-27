Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,698,289 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 992,820 shares.The stock last traded at $32.39 and had previously closed at $31.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Adient Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

