Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.

Aker ASA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.

