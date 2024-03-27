Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.
Aker ASA Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30.
About Aker ASA
Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aker ASA
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.