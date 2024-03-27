Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Up 9%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.59. 794,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,797,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

ALLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $754.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

