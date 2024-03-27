Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading 9% Higher

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Free Report) rose 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 794,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,797,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALLO

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after buying an additional 225,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after buying an additional 3,086,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,123,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,068,000 after buying an additional 236,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,478,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 267,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,910,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after buying an additional 776,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Recommended Stories

