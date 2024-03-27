Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading 9% Higher

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) rose 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 794,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,797,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after buying an additional 225,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after buying an additional 3,086,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,123,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,068,000 after buying an additional 236,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,478,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 267,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,910,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after buying an additional 776,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

