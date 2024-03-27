Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits Market Cap of $161.96 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $161.96 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000567 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004748 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

