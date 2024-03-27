Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 27th (BNTX, BPTH, DASH, EA, ECL, IFF, LDOS, MKC, NCNO, NKE)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 27th:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $101.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get BioNTech SE alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $146.00 to $143.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $240.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $116.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $1.75 to $1.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $27.00 to $56.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.