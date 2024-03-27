Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, an increase of 355.1% from the February 29th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. 872,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,714.00.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

