Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stake Boosted by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,238,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream makes up about 1.4% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.26% of Antero Midstream worth $15,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AM traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,703. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $14.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

