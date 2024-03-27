AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA) Short Interest Update

AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCAGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AP Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of APCA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. AP Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Institutional Trading of AP Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AP Acquisition during the third quarter worth $253,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AP Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in AP Acquisition by 42.6% during the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AP Acquisition during the first quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in AP Acquisition by 32.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 84,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AP Acquisition Company Profile

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding China) and European markets.

Further Reading

