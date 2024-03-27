Audius (AUDIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $345.19 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Audius has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $345.19 million and approximately $11.69 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,242,027,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,028,768 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

