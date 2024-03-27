Axie Infinity One Day Trading Volume Hits $100.26 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $10.99 or 0.00015778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $100.26 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00006930 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00026921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00014424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,665.91 or 0.99992766 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00146289 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,315,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,300,428.99393636 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.4019546 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 433 active market(s) with $108,604,764.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.