AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
AXMIN Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,770.45.
AXMIN Company Profile
AXMIN Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. Its primary asset is the Passendro gold project located in the Central African Republic. AXMIN Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AXMIN
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for AXMIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXMIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.