AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

AXMIN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,770.45.

AXMIN Company Profile

AXMIN Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. Its primary asset is the Passendro gold project located in the Central African Republic. AXMIN Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

