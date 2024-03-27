Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.48

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.48 and last traded at C$12.45, with a volume of 134918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins set a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AYA

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 2.8 %

About Aya Gold & Silver

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91.

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.