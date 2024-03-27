Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.84

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.84 and last traded at $48.83, with a volume of 667437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,938,000 after acquiring an additional 606,525 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

