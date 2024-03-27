BATM Advanced Communications (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Trading Down 7.3%

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

BATM Advanced Communications Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48.

About BATM Advanced Communications

(Get Free Report)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.